Azerbaijan, Lithuania discuss regional security and bilateral ties

3 September 2026 12:54 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys held a phone call.

The ministers discussed the current state of Azerbaijan-Lithuania relations and prospects for further cooperation. They stressed the importance of maintaining political dialogue and expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The sides also highlighted the need to strengthen cooperation through multilateral platforms. Kęstutis Budrys briefed Bayramov on Lithuania’s preparations to assume the presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2027. Against the backdrop of Azerbaijan-EU relations, the ministers exchanged views on possible areas of cooperation during Lithuania’s upcoming EU presidency.

They also discussed regional security, the situation in the South Caucasus and ongoing efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region, along with other international issues of mutual interest.