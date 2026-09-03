Israeli firms ready to showcase demining technologies in Azerbaijan: Ambassador Krausz [EXCLUSIVE]

3 September 2026 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli companies specializing in mine-clearance technologies could become involved in Azerbaijan’s humanitarian demining efforts, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ronen Krausz said, highlighting the potential role of artificial intelligence, drones and advanced equipment in accelerating clearance operations.

Speaking to AzerNEWS on the sidelines of the 4th International Mine Action Conference in Baku, Krausz praised the event organized by the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) and stressed the importance of clearing contaminated land to enable the safe return of residents to their homes.

“I think that the issue of demining is extremely important today in the world, especially here in Azerbaijan, in Garabagh,” Krausz said.

He noted that Israel has faced mine-contamination challenges both historically and in the present, giving it experience in combining field operations with technological solutions.

“Since Israel is well known for its capability of involving both experience on the ground together with technological solutions, we have a few options that can assist us to clear our mines using this technology and AI and drones and all sorts of equipment,” the ambassador said.

Krausz said Israeli companies operating in the field would be interested in demonstrating their capabilities in Azerbaijan, noting that several representatives of such companies were participating in the Baku conference.

“And definitely these companies who are operating in Israel will be happy also to be involved here in Azerbaijan in clearing the mines,” he said.

Asked whether Azerbaijan and Israel were conducting negotiations specifically on the exchange or use of demining technologies, Krausz pointed to the broader cooperation between the two countries while emphasizing the potential for closer engagement in mine action.

“In general, Israel and Azerbaijan have very good cooperation in many sectors,” he said.

“But specifically about mines, I think that since Israel has experience in the past and we have companies that are working on these issues on a constant base, I think that they can also be active here and to showcase their capabilities.”

Krausz added that the final decision on whether to utilize such technologies would rest with Azerbaijan.

“Hopefully Azerbaijan eventually will see fit and will also utilize these options here on the ground,” he said.

Azerbaijan has made humanitarian demining a central component of reconstruction and the return of displaced residents to territories affected by decades of conflict. The country has increasingly focused on the use of advanced technologies and international partnerships to accelerate the clearance of contaminated areas.