Exhibition dedicated to Latif Karimov to open in Kazakhstan

3 September 2026 14:17 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An exhibition titled "The Breath of Time in Folk Art", dedicated to the 120th anniversary of prominent scholar, carpet artist and People's Artist Latif Karimov, will open on September 4 at the National Central Museum of Kazakhstan in Almaty.

The exhibition is being organized by the Ministries of Culture of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and the National Central Museum of Kazakhstan.

The project is based on the collection of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and will feature works of art dating from the 19th and 20th centuries.

The main part of the exhibition will feature carpets from Quba, Baku, Shirvan, Karabakh, Gazakh and Ganja, reflecting the regional characteristics and artistic diversity of Azerbaijan's rich national heritage. The display will include pile carpets such as "Pirabedil", "Gabistan", "Surakhani", "Fakhrali", "Salakhli", "Khanlig" and "Mir", as well as flat-woven carpets, including kilims, shadda, verni and zili.

A special section will present sketches created by Latif Karimov, the founder of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, as well as the "Second Spring" and "Khatai" carpets.

The exhibition will also showcase various types of carpet products, including mafrash, khurjun and chul, along with examples of artistic embroidery, jewellery and decorative metalwork, as well as traditional Azerbaijani women's clothing.

"The Breath of Time in Folk Art" will offer visitors a comprehensive insight into Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, the centuries-old traditions of folk art and their historical development.

The month-long exhibition will also feature a roundtable dedicated to the 120th anniversary of People's Artist Latif Karimov.