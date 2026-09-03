German defense technology firm hit by incendiary attack

3 September 2026 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

An attack has been reported at the Munich headquarters of German technology and defense company Rohde & Schwarz.

According to the German newspaper Bild, incendiary devices made from improvised materials were thrown into the company’s construction site during the night. A witness who alerted police said they had seen unknown individuals throwing the incendiary devices from a vehicle.

One fire broke out in an area containing construction containers in front of the company’s headquarters. The blaze was quickly extinguished. A second incendiary device was neutralized before it could start a fire.

Police have arrested a 28-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man suspected of being involved in the incident. Both are reportedly Bulgarian citizens. Law enforcement authorities are treating the incident as a possible terrorist attack.

Rohde & Schwarz is an international technology group specializing in electronic test and measurement equipment, broadcast and media technology, cybersecurity, radio monitoring and radar systems.

Headquartered in Munich, the company also develops and manufactures secure radio and communications systems for the German armed forces.

German authorities are on high alert for attacks on infrastructure after an attempted drone attack on a cargo ​plane at Leipzig/Halle airport last month.