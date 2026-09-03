Minister Bayramov, OSCE PA President discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

3 September 2026 16:13 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Pere Joan Pons Sanpietro.

According to the information, the meeting focused on issues on the cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, current security challenges in the OSCE area, the situation in the region, as well as the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agenda.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, noting that interparliamentary dialogue plays an important role in promoting mutual understanding, trust and cooperation across the OSCE area. In this regard, the activities of the Azerbaijani Parliament within the OSCE PA, mutual visits and meetings held at various levels were highlighted as contributing to the development of bilateral relations.

The minister briefed his counterpart on Azerbaijan’s efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region. Azerbaijan’s position on the progress achieved in the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and on advancing the peace agenda was also presented.

The meeting also addressed humanitarian issues in the post-conflict period. Bayramov stated that the mine threat remains a serious danger for Azerbaijan. In addition to posing a threat to human life, landmines continue to hinder reconstruction and development efforts in the liberated territories, the return of internally displaced persons to their native lands, and regional development.

The minister also stressed the importance of determining the fate of nearly 4,000 Azerbaijanis who remain missing.

The sides also exchanged views on Azerbaijan’s contribution to regional and broader international energy security. Bayramov provided information on Azerbaijan’s role as a reliable energy partner in ensuring Europe’s energy security, projects aimed at diversifying energy sources and routes, as well as initiatives in the field of green energy.

Azerbaijan’s contribution to the development of regional connectivity as a country located at the crossroads of major transport corridors was also highlighted. The importance of developing the Middle Corridor, expanding transport and logistics opportunities connecting Europe and Central Asia via the Caspian Sea, and opening regional communications for peace, stability and economic development was emphasized.

The meeting also touched upon the growing strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries. It was noted that the transformation of the C5 format into the C6 format creates new opportunities for cooperation.

The sides further exchanged views on current challenges in the OSCE area and other regional and international issues of mutual interest.