Vampire Diaries stars back together on screen

3 September 2026 16:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley are set to share the screen again, nearly a decade after The Vampire Diaries came to an end.

The actors, who became television favorites as Elena Gilbert and Stefan Salvatore in the hit supernatural drama, are reuniting for Hulu's upcoming series You Deserve to Know. The project is an adaptation of Aggie Blum Thompson's 2025 novel of the same name.

This time, however, Dobrev and Wesley will leave Mystic Falls behind. They will portray Gwen and Scott, respectively, in the new mystery drama. The two are also set to serve as executive producers on the series.

You Deserve to Know centers on three couples living in a suburban neighborhood whose seemingly close relationships begin to unravel after a murder. Secrets emerge, and suspicion falls on those who appear to know one another best.

The reunion marks a major change of pace for the former Vampire Diaries co-stars. Instead of supernatural romance, their new project will explore secrets, relationships and a murder mystery.

The series is being written by Brian Tanen, with Alex Cooper's Unwell Productions and Kapital Entertainment among the production companies involved. Dobrev and Wesley are currently the only announced cast members.

For fans of The Vampire Diaries, the reunion carries plenty of nostalgia. Dobrev and Wesley appeared together throughout the series' run, with their characters' relationship becoming one of the show's most memorable storylines.

Wesley has previously acknowledged that the new project will have a different dynamic from The Vampire Diaries. He said the pair are not trying to recreate the relationship between Stefan and Elena, instead approaching their new characters as something entirely separate.

The original series ended in 2017 after eight seasons, but its cast continues to attract attention from longtime viewers. Dobrev and Wesley's return to the screen together now gives those fans a chance to see the actors in a completely different story.

Photo Credit: Bob Mahoney/The CW