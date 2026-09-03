Ukraine ramps up production of high-speed Shahed interceptors, Zelenskyy says

3 September 2026 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Ukraine has manufacturers capable of producing interceptors against jet-powered Shahed drones, and accelerating their production is currently a priority, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian manufacturers have already developed prototypes and are working to improve their effectiveness. The meeting also addressed involving businesses in the production and supply of certain air defense systems.

The Ukranian president noted that Ukraine intends to ensure an adequate supply of high-speed interceptor drones.

He added that the comprehensive goal of the state and businesses is to bring Ukraine’s defense industry and cooperation with partners to a level that will provide the country with sufficient quality and quantity of high-speed interceptor drones and low-cost missiles to ensure protection amid the occupiers’ expanding weapons production.

A few days ago, Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara said that Ukraine already has four potential interceptors capable of shooting down jet-powered Shahed drones. Some of them have already undergone testing, and the next step is to launch their mass production.