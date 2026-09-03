Baku, Tashkent strengthen cultural ties through new initiatives [PHOTOS]

3 September 2026 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are exploring new cultural projects aimed at deepening the longstanding friendship and brotherly ties between the two countries.

A meeting was held between Akif Marifli, director of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center operating under the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan, and heads of leading cultural and arts institutions in the Bukhara region.

The meeting took place at the Bukhara Regional Department of Culture. It brought together representatives of several major cultural institutions in the region.

Participants included Rauf Avezov, director of the regional branch of the State Philharmonic Society of Uzbekistan; Boburshoh Nurullayev, director of the Bukhara Specialized Art School; and Shukhrat Rajabov, director of the Regional Drama Theatre.

Gulnora Huseynova, director of the Puppet Theatre, and its chief director Pirnazar Imomnazarov also attended the meeting. Bakhtiyor Ismatov, director of the Bukhara Specialized Makom Boarding School, was also among the participants.

The participants highlighted the important role of cultural ties in strengthening the friendship and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. They noted that these relations have developed through the political will and efforts of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

One of the key proposals discussed was the organization of Days of Azerbaijani Culture and Art in the Bukhara region. The event is expected to introduce local audiences to Azerbaijan's culture, literature and arts.

The programme is planned to feature presentations, meetings, creative programmes and other cultural events. Representatives of the cultural and arts communities of both countries are expected to take part.

The sides also discussed reciprocal visits and exchanges of experience between artists and creative groups. They proposed promoting examples of national music and art from both countries, as well as organizing joint concerts, exhibitions and other cultural projects.

Bukhara's rich cultural environment provides a fitting setting for such initiatives. The city has long been an important centre of culture and art in Central Asia.

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan share deep historical and cultural ties. Their common heritage and values provide a strong foundation for expanding cultural cooperation and developing new joint projects.

The Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Tashkent operates under the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan. The center serves as an important platform for cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

Its activities focus on promoting Azerbaijan's history, culture, literature, music and traditions in Uzbekistan. The center regularly hosts exhibitions, presentations, concerts, literary events and other cultural programmes.

The center also highlights the historical ties between the Azerbaijani and Uzbek peoples. Its programmes provide opportunities for audiences to learn more about Azerbaijan's cultural heritage and strengthen people-to-people connections between the two countries.

Over the years, the center has worked with local cultural and educational institutions on a range of joint initiatives. These activities have included cultural events, exhibitions, educational programmes and projects dedicated to the shared heritage of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The center's work extends beyond Tashkent through cooperation with cultural institutions in different regions of Uzbekistan. The meeting in Bukhara is another example of efforts to expand these connections and create new opportunities for cultural exchange.

The planned Days of Azerbaijani Culture and Art in Bukhara could further strengthen these ties.

The initiative is expected to create new opportunities for collaboration and introduce wider audiences to Azerbaijan's rich cultural traditions.