Donald Trump reacts to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving US

3 September 2026 16:08 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

US President Donald Trump has reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to the United Kingdom, saying he is "happy" the couple have left the United States and criticizing their treatment of the royal family.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on September 2, Trump said he had not been a fan of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He also praised his relationship with the late Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III.

"I was not a fan," Trump said when asked about Harry and Meghan's move. He then criticized Meghan, saying he believed she had treated members of the royal family with "great disrespect."

Trump specifically referred to Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles, saying he did not like the way Meghan had acted toward them. He added that, had he been in the royal family's position, he would not have welcomed the couple back.

Harry and Meghan moved to the United States in 2020 after stepping down as working members of the British royal family. They settled in California, where they continued their personal and professional projects outside the monarchy.

The couple recently returned to Britain with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, for an extended stay. They are expected to live in a private residence and have no plans to resume their former roles as working royals.

The move has renewed attention on the Sussexes' complicated relationship with the royal family. Harry and Meghan have previously spoken publicly about their experiences within the monarchy, including their decision to step back from royal duties and their subsequent life in the United States.

Trump has previously commented on the couple, including criticizing their public disagreements with the royal family. His latest remarks add another chapter to his long-running public criticism of Meghan and Harry.

The Sussexes' return to Britain comes as they seek to give their children a closer connection to their father's family while continuing their lives outside the working royal system.