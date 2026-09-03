Trump welcomes Syria as potential Hormuz alternative
United States President Donald Trump, addressing recent media reports, praised on Thursday the possibility of Syria serving as an alternative transit route to the Strait of Hormuz.
"This is GREAT! Syria is pitching itself as an alternative to the Strait of Hormuz," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account and shared a report by the Washington Post on Syria's bid to become a bypass passage for regional energy and trade routes.
Furthermore, the news outlet noted in the report that trucks have been transporting Iraqi oil to Syria since April, but pointed out that the plan still faces risks since the proposed pipeline route would pass through territory controlled by Iran-backed militias.
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