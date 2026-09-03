Freshwater is running out in Europe

3 September 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Norway’s hydroelectric power plants are facing an unprecedented shortage of water. The water level in reservoirs in one of the country’s key energy regions has fallen to a record low for this time of year.

According to Europower, citing data from the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate, the amount of water stored in reservoirs stood at 15.6 terawatt-hours (TWh) last week. This was 0.1 TWh below the previous record low, which was recorded in 1996.

Analysts attribute the situation to several months of unusually dry weather, combined with limited snowfall during the previous winter. With less snow available to melt in the warmer months, reservoirs have received significantly less water than usual.

If sufficient rainfall does not arrive in the coming weeks, Norway’s energy system could come under serious pressure, potentially leading to higher electricity prices. The situation is particularly concerning because energy prices in Europe have already been rising amid geopolitical tensions and uncertainty in global energy markets.

The problem is especially important for Norway because hydropower plays a crucial role in the country’s electricity system. Unlike many European countries, Norway relies heavily on water reservoirs to generate electricity, making its energy supply particularly sensitive to changes in rainfall and snowfall.

Norway has also become one of the European Union’s most important energy partners, supplying large amounts of natural gas and electricity to the bloc. However, if the domestic water shortage continues, Norway may have to rely more heavily on electricity imports from neighboring European countries — some of which are also experiencing the effects of an unusually dry summer.

Interestingly, Norway’s huge hydropower reservoirs normally function almost like giant natural batteries. They store water during wet periods and release it when electricity demand is high. This allows the country to adjust electricity production depending on demand. But when rainfall and snowfall are insufficient, even this enormous energy reserve can begin to run dangerously low.

The situation also highlights the growing connection between weather, climate, and energy security. A prolonged dry period can reduce hydropower production, increase electricity prices, and force countries to look for alternative sources of energy.

For Norway, the coming weeks could therefore be crucial. Much will depend on whether enough rain arrives to replenish the reservoirs before the colder months begin. If the dry conditions continue, the impact could extend beyond Norway and put additional pressure on Europe’s already sensitive energy market.