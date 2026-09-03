US–Saudi Arabia deal allows uranium enrichment

3 September 2026 20:52 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The agreement between Washington and Riyadh on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy could allow Saudi Arabia to pursue uranium enrichment of up to 20%, according to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The newspaper cited the text of the agreement, which was sent to the US Congress for review. The document does not automatically authorize Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium on its territory. Instead, it outlines a series of steps that could eventually allow the country to establish its own enrichment facility.

Under the agreement, American and Saudi officials will spend the next two years assessing the economic feasibility of uranium enrichment and developing measures to reduce the risk of nuclear weapons proliferation. If both sides determine that enrichment is necessary, US companies, together with foreign suppliers, could build a facility capable of enriching uranium to around 5%.

According to the WSJ, the enrichment level could eventually be increased to nearly 20%. Uranium enriched to 5% is commonly associated with civilian nuclear power, while enrichment approaching 20% is considered more sensitive because it brings the material closer to levels that can be used for certain advanced nuclear applications.

The agreement is therefore likely to attract considerable international attention. Saudi Arabia has repeatedly expressed interest in developing a domestic nuclear industry as it seeks to diversify its energy sector and reduce its dependence on oil.

Another notable point is that the agreement does not require Saudi Arabia to normalize relations with Israel or join the Abraham Accords. This is significant because closer ties between Riyadh, Washington, and Jerusalem have been an important part of broader US diplomatic efforts in the Middle East.

The deal could become an important step in Saudi Arabia’s plans to develop nuclear energy. At the same time, the possibility of domestic uranium enrichment is likely to remain a sensitive issue, as the international community closely monitors any expansion of nuclear capabilities in the region.