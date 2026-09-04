President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Giorgia Meloni [PHOTO]

4 September 2026 09:22 (UTC+04:00)

"Heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister in the history of the Italian Republic. This historic milestone reflects her strong leadership, political determination, and the confidence of the Italian people. I highly appreciate Prime Minister Meloni’s personal role and valuable contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy. I am confident that our friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation will continue to deepen and expand for the benefit of our countries and peoples," the post reads.

President Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his X social media account congratulating Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni.

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