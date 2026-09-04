Nepal flood death toll rises to 1,259, over 5,000 missing

4 September 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The death toll from the devastating floods that struck Nepal on August 26 has risen to 1,259, while the number of people reported missing surged to 5,083 over the past 24 hours.

Nepal’s disaster management authorities reported the latest figures on September 3, as search-and-rescue operations continued across areas hit by the catastrophic flooding.

Meanwhile, Chinese state media reported that 21 people had died and 541 remained missing in Tibet. This brings the combined death toll from the disaster in Nepal and Tibet to 1,280, while the total number of people reported missing has reached 5,624.

Hundreds of foreign nationals are reportedly among those still missing. Nepal’s Foreign Ministry said that around 261 foreign nationals were missing on the Chinese side of the border, including approximately 100 Nepali citizens.

The disaster began on August 26 after a major glacial collapse in the Himalayan region triggered powerful torrents of water, mud and debris along rivers near the Nepal-China border. The floods devastated communities, destroyed homes and infrastructure, and severely damaged several hydropower facilities.

Rescue teams continue to search for missing people, including workers believed to be trapped inside hydropower project tunnels. Authorities and international rescue teams are facing difficult conditions as they clear debris and attempt to reach isolated areas.