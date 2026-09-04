Milei renews Argentina’s claim to Falkland Islands amid Trump policy review

4 September 2026 10:46 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Argentine President Javier Milei has renewed his government’s claim to sovereignty over the Falkland Islands, known in Argentina as the Malvinas, saying Buenos Aires will use diplomatic, economic, judicial and legal means to pursue control over the disputed territory.

In an official statement issued on September 3, Milei’s office said the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, South Sandwich Islands and their surrounding maritime areas “are Argentine” and described the recovery of full sovereignty over the islands as a permanent national objective.

The statement came amid renewed tensions with the United Kingdom over offshore oil exploration around the islands and follows recent comments by US President Donald Trump indicating that Washington was reviewing its longstanding position on the sovereignty dispute.

“The Falklands are Argentine. Historically and legally,” Milei said in a televised address, according to reports.

The Argentine president also announced measures aimed at strengthening the country’s position, including a proposed National Sovereignty Defence Law and plans to establish a National Security Council. His government also intends to strengthen Argentina’s naval presence in the south, including through a new naval base in Tierra del Fuego.

Milei’s government has also moved against oil exploration around the islands. Buenos Aires objects to the planned Sea Lion project, involving British and Israeli companies, arguing that the exploitation of natural resources in waters claimed by Argentina is unauthorized. Milei has pledged tougher sanctions against companies involved in such activities.

The latest escalation comes days after Trump said on August 31 that he was reviewing the US position on the Falkland Islands. Washington has historically maintained a neutral position on sovereignty while recognizing British administration of the territory. Trump did not announce a formal change in US policy, but his remarks were welcomed by Buenos Aires as a potential opening for its claim.

The sovereignty dispute dates back to the 19th century. Britain established its current presence on the islands in 1833, while Argentina has maintained that the territory forms part of its national territory. Argentina’s Foreign Ministry describes the British occupation beginning in 1833 as the starting point of the modern sovereignty dispute.

The dispute escalated into war in 1982, when Argentine forces occupied the islands on April 2. Britain launched a military operation to retake them, and Argentine forces surrendered in June. The conflict left more than 900 people dead and resulted in the restoration of British control over the islands.

Following the war, the United Nations continued to call on Argentina and the United Kingdom to resolve the sovereignty dispute through peaceful negotiations. Argentina subsequently returned to a diplomatic approach to its claim after the restoration of democracy in 1983.

Britain maintains that sovereignty over the Falkland Islands rests with the islanders and emphasizes their right to self-determination. In a 2013 referendum, an overwhelming majority of residents voted to remain a British Overseas Territory.