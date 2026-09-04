Baku hosts conference part of 'STRONG HOPE – HEALTHY FUTURE' project [PHOTOS]

4 September 2026 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An awareness conference was held on September 4 as part of the "STRONG HOPE – HEALTHY FUTURE" project, with organizational support from the EMEDIA GROUP media organization to mark World Leukemia Day.

The main goal of the conference was to raise public awareness of leukemia, highlight the importance of early diagnosis and timely treatment, provide greater moral support to people living with the disease and their families, and encourage cooperation among government institutions, the healthcare sector, civil society and the media.

The conference opened with the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan. A minute of silence was observed in memory of the martyrs who lost their lives defending Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Members of the Azerbaijani Parliament, representatives of government institutions, doctors and other healthcare professionals, representatives of non-governmental organizations and the media, parents of children living with leukemia, and members of the public attended the event.

Speakers included Elshan Aliyev, chairman of EMEDIA GROUP; Mehriban Baghirova, chairwoman of the "Fight Against Leukemia" Public Union; Mushfig Mammadli, a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Health Committee; Gunay Aghamali, a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee on Family, Women and Children; as well as representatives of the Ministry of Health, the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan and other officials.

Elshan Aliyev said that one of the project's main objectives is to strengthen public awareness efforts concerning leukemia and draw attention to the importance of early diagnosis.

He added that providing moral support to people battling the disease and their families is another key focus of the initiative.

"Fighting leukemia is not only a healthcare issue. It is also an important social issue that must be addressed at the family, community and state levels. Our initiative is aimed at providing public and media support to the social policy implemented by the state and contributing to greater public awareness," Aliyev said.

Mehriban Baghirova said that although a leukemia diagnosis can be a serious medical and psychological challenge for patients and their families, it is not a death sentence.

She noted that advances in modern medicine, early diagnosis, appropriate treatment, as well as social and moral support play an important role in the fight against the disease. Baghirova also stressed the importance of public awareness, promoting a culture of blood donation and expanding support for voluntary donors.

Baghirova noted that the "Fight Against Leukemia" Public Union has been active since September 29, 2006. Over the years, the organization has held meetings with patients and their families, studied the social challenges they face, provided information about legal and social support opportunities, and organized awareness campaigns, charity projects and volunteer initiatives.

Mushfig Mammadli, a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament's, spoke about government measures to combat leukemia and other oncological diseases, as well as healthcare financing.

He said that AZN 118 million has been allocated in the 2026 state budget for state oncology programmes, while up to AZN 5 million has been earmarked separately for bone marrow transplantation.

Mammadli added that healthcare spending under the consolidated budget amounts to around AZN 3.7 billion, representing a significant increase compared with figures from a decade ago.

He also noted that coverage of healthcare services has been gradually expanding with the introduction of compulsory health insurance. A number of services related to blood and blood components, as well as the diagnosis of oncological diseases, are already included in the insurance package.

Gunay Aghamali, a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee on Family, Women and Children, said that early intervention is important not only for medical outcomes but also for patients' psychological well-being.

She highlighted the importance of psychological and moral support for parents of children living with leukemia.

"Sometimes people become exhausted while dealing with difficulties and want to give up halfway through. It is therefore very important to recognize the role of parents, especially mothers, in supporting their children's recovery and helping them continue the fight, as well as to value their efforts," Aghamali said.

She noted that supporting people, including children, who require special care is one of the priorities of state policy. Aghamali stressed that social unity and solidarity can make an important contribution to the fight against disease.

One of the highlights of the conference was the presentation of the social awareness video "STRONG HOPE – HEALTHY FUTURE."

Produced by Alioğlu Media Group, the video is inspired by real events and portrays the strength of hope, determination, moral support and faith in life in the face of leukemia.

Actress Ayshan Abdurahmanova portrays a leukemia survivor in the video, while the childhood version of the character is played by a young girl named Ahu, who is currently battling leukemia.

Amil Ali, head of Alioğlu Media Group, spoke about the concept behind the project and the creative process involved in producing the video.

The participation of parents whose children are battling leukemia was another important part of the conference. Discussions addressed the difficulties families face during treatment, the need for psychological and emotional support for parents, children's social adaptation and society's attitude toward these families.

Sevil Jalilova, head of the Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplantation Department at Yeni Klinika, and physician-therapist Vusala Mammadova of the Scientific Research Institute of Medical Rehabilitation also spoke at the conference.

They discussed the early diagnosis of leukemia, modern treatment options and patient rehabilitation.

The conference emphasized that effective action against leukemia goes beyond medical treatment alone. Alongside early diagnosis and modern treatment options, sustained cooperation among government institutions, healthcare facilities, non-governmental organizations, donors, the media and society as a whole is essential.

The participants also stressed the importance of continued social and moral support for patients and their families.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.