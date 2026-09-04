Billionaire Leon Black refuses Epstein investigation subpoena, sues US House committee

4 September 2026 12:14 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Billionaire investor Leon Black has failed to appear before a US congressional committee investigating the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, instead filing a lawsuit challenging subpoenas requiring him to provide documents and testify under oath.

Black’s lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington on Thursday, argues that the subpoenas issued by the House Oversight Committee are “invalid” and have “no legitimate connection” to the committee’s stated legislative purpose.

The subpoenas require Black to provide nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) and sit for an on-camera deposition under oath.

Black previously appeared voluntarily before the committee in June but walked out of the hearing after lawmakers questioned him about NDAs he may have signed, according to members of the committee.

Black has denied wrongdoing in connection with his dealings with Epstein.

In his lawsuit, Black argues that forcing him to disclose the NDAs could expose women who have no known or public connection to Epstein and who had agreed to confidentiality.

“This is no longer about finding the truth about Epstein. It is about trying to destroy Mr Black,” Susan Estrich, an attorney for Black, said in a statement.

“We were left with no choice but to file this lawsuit in response to an abuse of Congressional power.”

Following Black’s failure to appear, Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia, a member of the House Oversight Committee, accused him of defying two congressional subpoenas.

“His connections to Epstein and his unwillingness to cooperate are unacceptable. We must hold him in contempt immediately,” Garcia said.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer also criticized Black for resorting to litigation rather than testifying.

“Mr Black’s testimony is crucial to our investigation,” Comer said.

Failure to comply with congressional subpoenas can lead to a contempt referral to the Justice Department, potentially exposing an individual to prosecution.

Black previously told the committee that he had employed Epstein as a wealth-management adviser and paid him $158 million over the course of their years-long association for what he described as legitimate services.

He has said he was unaware of Epstein’s “nefarious activity” until Epstein was charged with sex trafficking in July 2019.

Black’s name also appears in files released by the US Justice Department as part of its investigation into Epstein. The records include photographs, videos and investigative documents.

However, appearing in the Epstein files does not in itself indicate wrongdoing, and Black has not been charged with a crime in connection with Epstein’s activities.