Georgia’s Kulevi refinery halts Russian crude processing amid EU sanctions pressure

4 September 2026 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

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Black Sea Petroleum, the operator of Georgia’s Kulevi Oil Refinery, has stopped processing Russian-origin crude oil, saying the facility has fully transitioned to non-Russian feedstock following pressure from the European Union.

According to a statement issued by the company on Tuesday, the refinery switched entirely to non-Russian crude on August 23, completing its transition away from Russian supplies.

Black Sea Petroleum said Kulevi processed a combination of Kazakh and Russian crude throughout July and the first three weeks of August before moving exclusively to non-Russian feedstock.

The transition comes after the European Union conditionally sanctioned the refinery under its 21st package of Russia-related sanctions. Brussels said the measures would take effect if Kulevi continued processing Russian crude beyond January 2027.

Black Sea Petroleum had previously announced plans to phase out Russian crude, saying shortly before the EU sanctions were introduced that it expected to complete the transition by August or September.

The company has since pointed to its recent changes in crude supplies as evidence that it is meeting that commitment.

As part of its diversification strategy, Kulevi received its first shipment of Libyan crude on August 30. The vessel Kriti Legend delivered a cargo of up to 90,000 tonnes under a long-term supply agreement signed on July 3 and running through the end of 2027, with an option for extension.

Black Sea Petroleum said the Libyan shipment forms part of a broader feedstock diversification plan announced in July.

The company also said it had remained in communication with EU officials and that the transition period established by Brussels was intended to allow the refinery sufficient time to diversify its crude supplies.

Black Sea Petroleum said it would continue implementing its diversification programme and remain in contact with the European Commission and other relevant authorities.

The company added that it would provide evidence of its progress, comply with applicable laws and regulations, strengthen its internal governance and contribute to Georgia’s economic development and energy security.