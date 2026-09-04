Shamakhi to host Grape and Wine Festival

4 September 2026 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The next Grape and Wine Festival will take place in Shamakhi on September 19-20.

The fifth edition of the festival will be held in Meysari village, Shamakhi district, with the support of the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, Abqora Restaurant and the Nasimi Gardens complex.

The festival aims to promote local grape and wine production, expand the export potential of wine products, and introduce the public to Azerbaijan's long history of viticulture and winemaking, as well as recent developments in the sector.

Various wine brands will take part in the festival and showcase their products at the Shirvan Wines LLC viticulture and winemaking complex in Meysari village.

Over the two-day event, visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about viticulture and winemaking, explore Azerbaijan's tourism potential, and enjoy a range of entertainment and show programs. The full entertainment program will be announced in the coming days.

Tickets for the festival are available through iTicket.az.

Source for updates: https://www.instagram.com/winefest.official