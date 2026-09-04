Russian security official: ‘Trump Route’ could enable US military presence near Iran through Armenia

4 September 2026 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The implementation of the so-called “Trump Route” through Armenia could enable the deployment of US military and intelligence infrastructure near the Iranian border, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Aleksey Shevtsov has said.

Shevtsov made the remarks during the “CSTO-SCO: Security Area” session at the Eastern Economic Forum.

“The so-called ‘Trump Route’ through the territory of Armenia enables the West, the Americans, to deploy their troops or private military companies, intelligence infrastructure directly on the territory of Armenia and in the immediate vicinity of the Iranian border,” Shevtsov said.

The “Trump Route” refers to the proposed transport connectivity project through Armenia that emerged from the August 2025 Armenia-Azerbaijan peace framework, with the United States expected to play a role in its development and operation.

Moscow has repeatedly expressed concerns about the potential involvement of external powers in the South Caucasus, particularly regarding security arrangements and foreign military or intelligence activity in the region.

Shevtsov’s remarks reflect Russia’s broader concerns over what it views as a possible expansion of Western strategic influence in Armenia and along the borders of Iran.

The proposed route is intended to facilitate transport links between Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through Armenian territory, while remaining under Armenia’s sovereignty and jurisdiction.