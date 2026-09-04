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Friday, September 4, 2026

Azerbaijan banks’ construction-sector business loans rise 33.1% year-on-year

4 September 2026 13:02 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan banks’ construction-sector business loans rise 33.1% year-on-year
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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As of August 1, 2026, the business loan portfolio of Azerbaijani banks in the construction sector stood at ₼1.823 billion ($1.072 billion). According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the sector’s business loan portfolio increased by...

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