Baku to host exhibition reflecting country's rich archaeological heritage

4 September 2026 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The "Echoes of the Past" exhibition will be held at the Museum and Exhibition Hall in Baku's Old City from September 8 to 11.

Organized by the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), the exhibition will explore the connection between Azerbaijan's ancient archaeological heritage and contemporary art through works by young artists.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see traces of the country's ancient history, archaeological heritage and artistic expression presented together.

The exhibition aims to promote Azerbaijan's ancient heritage through art, support the creative work of young artists and encourage greater public interest in cultural heritage.

Admission to the exhibition is free.

Note that Azerbaijan has a rich archaeological heritage spanning thousands of years and reflecting the country's long history of human settlement and cultural development. Archaeological sites across the country preserve evidence of prehistoric communities, ancient settlements, burial grounds, fortifications and early forms of art.

Among the best-known sites are the Gobustan Rock Art Cultural Landscape and Icherisheher (Old City) in Baku, both of which offer valuable insight into the country's ancient and medieval history.

Other important archaeological sites, including the Azykh and Taghlar caves and Ancient Gabala, further highlight Azerbaijan's diverse archaeological heritage and its importance to the study of the region's past.