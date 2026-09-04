Israeli FM says if Britain act against Israel, it will act against in return

4 September 2026 11:55 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has warned that Israel will retaliate if Britain takes action against the country over its settlement policies in the occupied West Bank.

“If Britain acts against Israel, Israel will act against Britain,” Sa’ar said in an interview with Israeli outlet Ynet, warning that London would be making a “big mistake” if it proceeded with measures against Israel.

“There are tools. I’m saying this clearly and unequivocally. If they act, I think they will be making a major mistake,” Sa’ar said when asked how Israel would respond.

Pressed on whether Israel was preparing diplomatic measures, Sa’ar declined to provide details.

“Why hint at it? What I’ve said is enough. We are preparing. I hope they will not make a mistake. If they do, there will be a response,” he said.

The remarks came amid an escalating diplomatic dispute between Israel and the United Kingdom over Israeli settlement expansion in the E1 area of the occupied West Bank.

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has condemned Israel’s plans for E1, saying the project would cut across the West Bank, risk separating it from East Jerusalem and undermine the prospects for a two-state solution. On August 19, Miliband said Britain would introduce a “comprehensive set of measures” in response to Israeli government policies, including possible sanctions targeting those involved in settlement expansion.

The UK government has also said that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal under international law and warned businesses about the legal and reputational consequences of participating in E1 construction projects.

Sa’ar, meanwhile, accused the British government of being driven by domestic political considerations and said London had already taken steps affecting Israel, including measures against Israeli ministers and defence exports.

The Israeli foreign minister also argued that British action could amount to interference in Israel’s domestic political process, pointing to the upcoming Labour Party conference.

Reports have separately suggested that Israel is considering retaliatory steps, potentially including restrictions on British participation in the US-led International Gaza Support Center in Kiryat Gat. However, Sa’ar did not publicly specify which measures Israel is preparing.

The dispute marks a further deterioration in relations between London and Jerusalem as Britain prepares additional measures over Israeli settlement expansion and the wider situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.