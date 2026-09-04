Azerbaijan, bp explore cooperation on historical film production [PHOTOS]

4 September 2026 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture Adil Karimli has met with Gio Cristofoli, bp's Regional President for the Caspian-Central Asia-Türkiye region, to discuss cooperation in the cultural sphere.

Adil Karimli noted that culture is one of the areas where Azerbaijan and bp have developed successful cooperation. He praised the company's support for museums and exhibitions, the promotion of creative initiatives, and publications dedicated to the legacy of prominent figures in Azerbaijan's cultural life.

Gio Cristofoli reaffirmed bp's commitment to supporting cultural projects in Azerbaijan and said the company would continue contributing to initiatives in the field.

The meeting also focused on expanding cooperation, including potential collaboration in the production of historical films.

Karimli invited Cristofoli to visit the Creative Center of the Ministry of Culture and attend the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, which will be held in Baku on October 27-29.

Note that the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is an international platform dedicated to promoting dialogue, mutual understanding and cooperation among cultures and civilizations.

The forum is held in Baku as part of the Baku Process, an initiative launched by President Ilham Aliyev in 2008 to promote intercultural and interfaith dialogue and strengthen cooperation among different societies.

World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue 2026 will be held under the theme "Dialogue for a Shared Future: Building Bridges in a Fractured World."

The event is expected to provide a platform for international participants to exchange views on contemporary challenges and explore ways to strengthen cooperation among cultures and communities.