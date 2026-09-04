Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan highlight strong strategic partnership

4 September 2026 16:26 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan’s foreign ministers discussed the current agenda of strategic relations between the two countries, as well as the state of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with Kazakhstan’s newly appointed Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

During the call, Bayramov sincerely congratulated Tleuberdi on his appointment and wished him success in his new position.

The ministers discussed the current agenda of strategic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the state of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and prospects for expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Bayramov noted with satisfaction that Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations are developing dynamically on the basis of friendship, brotherhood, mutual trust and solidarity. The importance of further expanding bilateral ties across all areas and giving them new momentum was also emphasized.

The sides praised their effective cooperation and mutual support within international and regional organizations. They stressed the importance of continuing to coordinate their positions and maintain close cooperation on multilateral platforms.

The ministers also exchanged views on a wide range of other regional and international issues of mutual interest.