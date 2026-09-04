Two suspects extradited from Russia to Azerbaijan

4 September 2026 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Two suspects have been extradited from the Russian Federation to Azerbaijan.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan said that the extradition requests for Azerbaijani citizens Nahid Alijanli and Renad Orujov were approved by the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia in accordance with the Convention on Legal Assistance and Legal Relations in Civil, Family and Criminal Matters, signed on October 7, 2002.

According to the statement, Alijanli was suspected of evading military service while serving as a contract serviceman, in connection with a criminal case under investigation by the Gubadli Military Prosecutor’s Office. Orujov was suspected of fraud causing significant financial damage in a criminal case investigated by the Nizami District Police Department in Baku.

Decisions were made to charge both individuals as suspects, and they were placed on an international wanted list after fleeing and hiding from the investigation.

It was also noted that two men were detained on the territory of the Russian Federation and brought to the Republic of Azerbaijan by the relevant bodies of the Ministry of Justice.