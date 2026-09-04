Crude oil prices post biggest weekly gain since July
Crude oil prices on global exchanges are heading for their biggest weekly gain since July. Markets are increasingly concerned that renewed military clashes between the United States and Iran could lead to prolonged disruptions to energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices are set for a weekly rise as tensions between the two countries escalate. Brent crude has gained around...
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