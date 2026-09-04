AZAL explores Embraer aircraft and new routes in talks with Brazil
Azerbaijan and Brazil have discussed opportunities to further develop aviation ties between the two countries.
Samir Rzayev, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), shared the details on his social media.
"Yesterday, I had a business meeting with Bernard George Leopold de Garcia Klingl, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Brazil to Azerbaijan," he reported.
During the meeting, the sides discussed the renewal of Azerbaijan Airlines’ fleet, expanding its route network, and further developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Brazil in the aviation sector.
They exchanged views on aircraft manufactured by Embraer, one of the leading companies in Brazil’s aviation industry.
"Azerbaijan Airlines currently operates seven Embraer aircraft on regional and medium-haul routes. Their presence in our fleet reflects the practical cooperation that has already developed between the two countries in this area," he noted.
Rzayev also wished the Ambassador success in his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan and further achievements in his future work.
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