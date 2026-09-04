Witkoff, Kushner to visit Moscow and Kyiv amid renewed peace efforts

4 September 2026 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reported that U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will visit Moscow on September 5 and then travel to Kyiv.

"Most likely, Witkoff and Kushner will arrive in Kyiv on Sunday," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Witkoff and Kushner last visited Moscow in ​January, when they held four hours of ⁠late-night talks with President Vladimir Putin in the ​Kremlin.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that "serious momentum" could emerge in peace negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow in the coming days.

"I’m not revealing any details for now, but stay tuned to the news - in the coming days, you will witness serious momentum in the peace negotiations," he said.

On September 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia and Ukraine must first reach an agreement with each other to resolve the conflict. He also said that there is still a chance for a settlement.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held phone calls in recent days with representatives of the US administration, including Witkoff and Kushner. CIA Director John Ratcliffe also visited Moscow. Western media linked his visit to efforts to revive peace talks on Ukraine.

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