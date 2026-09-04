Katz: Israel to target all Iranian infrastructure in event of attack

4 September 2026 15:36 (UTC+04:00)

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Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has warned that Israel would target Iran’s infrastructure, including energy facilities, if Tehran launches an attack against Israel, The Times of Israel reported.

Speaking at a meeting with Defense Ministry officials on the occasion of the Jewish New Year, Katz said Israel was closely monitoring the situation in Iran, including what he described as growing economic pressure and concerns over potential unrest.

“We see signs that the intense economic pressure that Iran is under and the fear of rebellion and the collapse of the regime could push them to desperate measures,” Katz said.

Addressing the possibility of an Iranian attack, Katz warned that Israel would respond without restrictions.

“An Iranian attack on Israel would free us from all restrictions. We will strike all infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, and return Iran to the Stone Age and darkness,” he said.

Katz added that Israel was prepared for any possible development, saying the country was ready to respond both defensively and offensively.