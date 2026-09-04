Azerbaijan, Sweden explore new opportunities for cooperation [PHOTOS]

4 September 2026 16:38 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed Azerbaijan-European Union cooperation with Sweden's newly appointed Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Louis Morsing.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Bayramov received Sweden's newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan, Louise Morsing, on September 4.

During the meeting, Ambassador Morsing presented copies of her credentials. Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated her and wished success in diplomatic mission. The importance of her role in further developing relations between Azerbaijan and Sweden was also highlighted.

The two sides discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations, including political dialogue, economic and trade cooperation, as well as collaboration in humanitarian and education sectors.

Both sides emphasized that regular political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Sweden have contributed to advancing the bilateral agenda. They highlighted the importance of continuing reciprocal visits and high-level contacts.

The meeting included an exchange of views on regional security. Bayramov briefed the ambassador on Azerbaijan's efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus, the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and new opportunities for regional cooperation.

The sides also discussed Azerbaijan's cooperation with the European Union, regional connectivity, energy security, and other international issues of mutual interest.