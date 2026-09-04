National Paralympic Committee to hold Para Athletics Open Day
The Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee will hold an Open Day to discover new talent in para athletics, encourage people with disabilities to take part in sports, and identify promising athletes for the national team's reserve pool.
Participants aged 12-17 will have the opportunity to test their skills in para athletics disciplines, including running, long jump and shot put, and undergo an initial assessment under the supervision of specialists.
The event will take place on September 17 from 12:00 to 14:00 at the Baku Athletics Center.
The Open Day is open to 12-17-year-olds with upper- or lower-limb amputations or limb deficiencies, visual impairments, dwarfism or cerebral palsy.
Through the initiative, the National Paralympic Committee aims to promote para athletics among a wider audience, identify new talent and select promising athletes who could potentially join the national team in the future.
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