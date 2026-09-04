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Friday, September 4, 2026

Azerbaijan collects 12.6 billion manats in taxes in January-August 2026

4 September 2026 17:35 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan collects 12.6 billion manats in taxes in January-August 2026
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Azerbaijan’s State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy collected 12.6191 billion manats ($7.42 billion) in taxes for the state budget in January-August 2026, exceeding the forecast by 900.1 million manats ($529.5 million). According to the State Tax Service, tax revenues increased by...

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