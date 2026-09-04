Russian drone hits Ukraine's Security Service building
A Russian drone struck the central building of Ukraine's Security Service in Kyiv on Friday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
"The drone was aimed directly at the office of the head of the Security Service in that building," the president stressed, adding that he had instructed Security Service Head Oleksandr Poklad to deliver an "appropriate" and "tangible" response, and, where possible, "one that mirrors this strike."
Emergency services were dispatched to the scene, the president said. Kyiv authorities reported that five people were injured.
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