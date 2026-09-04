Kremlin says risk of large-scale conflict in Eurasia seems 'real'

4 September 2026 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin (pictured) said on Friday that there is a "real" risk of a large-scale conflict erupting in Eurasia.

"The risk of a large-scale conflict across Eurasia is very real, which is a cause for deep concern. According to our data, European leaders are opting for a controlled escalation, following the brinkmanship strategy developed by Western intelligence agencies in the previous century," Naryshkin stated at the 22nd Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Security Agencies and Intelligence Services of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Member States in St. Petersburg.

In addition, the Russian spy chief noted that European society, which he described as "too pampered and perverted," is not prepared for a full-scale war with Russia, so European politicians and interest groups are "exploiting the myth of a threat from the East to sharply increase military spending, shift industry toward military production, and modernize the army, as well as road and port infrastructure."