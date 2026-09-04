Summer's final evenings bring live music to city parks [PHOTOS]

4 September 2026 17:14 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Summer is coming to an end, but Baku's parks remained busy over the weekend. In the evenings, residents and visitors gathered in several parts of the city to listen to live music, meet friends and spend time outdoors.

Open-air concerts were held at five popular recreation areas - the new park in Narimanov district, the "Forest" park in Yasamal district, Heydar Aliyev Park in Nizami district, Nizami Ganjavi Park in Khatai district and the Central Botanical Garden in Sabail district.

The concerts were organized by the Baku City Executive Authority together with the district executive authorities. The weekend marked the fourth round of concerts held at these five locations.

Music from different genres filled the parks throughout the evening. Professional and young performers, as well as music groups, presented Azerbaijani folk and national songs, international pop and classical works, along with instrumental performances.

The Central Botanical Garden also hosted masterclasses for children, led by experienced teachers.

The concerts attracted people of different ages. Children and young people danced to the music, families watched the performances together, and other visitors listened to the artists while enjoying the evening in the park.

The concerts provided one of the final opportunities of the season for Baku residents to enjoy live music outdoors before the arrival of autumn.