Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan explore new areas of cultural cooperation [PHOTOS]

4 September 2026 17:53 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have been expanding cooperation in culture, education and science, with universities and cultural institutions playing an important role in developing new contacts and joint initiatives.

New opportunities for cooperation were discussed at a meeting in Bukhara between Akif Marifli, director of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center under the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan, and representatives of Bukhara State University.

The meeting was attended by the university's Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs Rustam Jumayev, Vice-Rector for Research and Innovation Kamoliddin Samiyev and other university representatives.

The participants spoke about the close friendship and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, noting the role of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev in strengthening ties between the two countries.

The discussions focused on expanding cooperation in culture, science and education and developing new joint projects. The participants also exchanged views on strengthening contacts between cultural and academic institutions.

One of the proposals was to organize a conference dedicated to the scientific and educational legacy of prominent Azerbaijani thinker Yusif Qarabaghi. The participants also discussed joint efforts to introduce his work to a wider audience and promote his contribution to scholarship.

The meeting was part of a broader series of cultural contacts between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Akif Marifli recently met with representatives of leading cultural and arts institutions in the Bukhara region, where the sides discussed plans to hold Days of Azerbaijani Culture and Art in Bukhara. They also considered reciprocal visits, exchanges of experience and joint projects involving artists and creative groups.

Note that Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have longstanding historical and cultural ties, reflected in their shared traditions and connections in literature, music and the arts. These links have provided a basis for continued cultural exchange between the two countries.

The Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Tashkent, operating under the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan, plays an active role in these efforts. The center organizes exhibitions, concerts, literary events, presentations and other programmes introducing Uzbek audiences to Azerbaijan's history, culture, literature, music and traditions.

The center also works with cultural and educational institutions across Uzbekistan, supporting projects that bring Azerbaijani and Uzbek artists, researchers and cultural figures together.

The planned cultural events in Bukhara are expected to add to these exchanges and create further opportunities for cooperation.