Greek F-4 Phantom fighter jet crashes during air show near Athens
A Greek F-4 Phantom fighter jet crashed during an air show at Tanagra Air Base near Athens.
According to Greece’s public broadcaster ERT, an explosion occurred shortly after the aircraft crashed. Reporters at the scene said the jet suddenly began losing altitude before eventually hitting the ground.
No parachutes were reportedly found at the crash site, and the fate of the crew remains unknown.
There has been no official confirmation yet as to whether the two pilots ejected from the aircraft before the crash.
Two helicopters were deployed to extinguish a fire that broke out following the incident.
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