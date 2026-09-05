Niger accuses France of orchestrating failed coup attempt

5 September 2026 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Niger’s authorities have accused France of fueling an attempted coup in the country at the end of August.

Government spokesman Soumana Boubakar said the operation was organized by a broad network operating under the direction of French President Emmanuel Macron.

On August 29, a group of military personnel reportedly attempted to seize control of an airport, a military base, the presidential palace and the national television station in Niamey, Niger’s capital.

The authorities later announced that the attempted coup had been thwarted and that control over key facilities had been restored.