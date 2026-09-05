Azerbaijan, Senegal discuss cooperation in digital development and innovation [PHOTOS]

5 September 2026 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan and Senegal have discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation in digital development and innovation.

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Hasanov met with a Senegalese delegation led by Mamadou Lamine Diante, Senegal’s Minister of Civil Service, Labour and Public Service Reform.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the meeting focused on the current state of cooperation between the two countries in digital development and innovation, as well as work carried out under memorandums of understanding signed in December 2025.

The Senegalese delegation briefed the Azerbaijani side on the country’s agenda for the digital transformation of public services.

The sides exchanged views on potential areas for expanding cooperation, with particular attention paid to the digitalization of public services and the exchange of experience on Azerbaijan’s “myGov” platform. Azerbaijan has been pursuing a transition toward a unified digital government system, with “myGov” serving as the central platform for public services.

The importance of enhancing civil servants’ knowledge and skills in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity was also highlighted during the meeting.

The parties additionally discussed opportunities for cooperation in supporting startup ecosystems and promoting innovation.

The meeting was viewed as an important step toward promoting Azerbaijan’s digital solutions and strengthening international partnerships in the field of digital development.