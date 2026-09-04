Indian rocket launches Earth-observation satellite

4 September 2026 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Indian GSLV-F17 launch vehicle has successfully placed the EOS-05 (GISAT-1A) Earth observation satellite into orbit.

The launch was reported by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The satellite is designed to provide round-the-clock monitoring of natural disasters, weather conditions, and agricultural land across India.

The launch took place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on Sriharikota Island, located in southeastern India.

The new satellite is expected to provide valuable data that can help authorities monitor floods, cyclones, droughts, and other natural disasters more effectively. It could also support farmers by providing information about changes in agricultural areas.

Interestingly, Earth observation satellites play an increasingly important role in modern life. They can collect information over large areas in a short period of time, helping governments make faster decisions during emergencies and improve environmental monitoring.

Image credit: ISRO