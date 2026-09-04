US government to use AI in hiring

4 September 2026 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The United States government is planning to start using artificial intelligence (AI) when hiring new employees.

According to the channel’s website, the US federal government will begin using AI in the coming days to conduct interviews with some job applicants.

The technology will be tested as part of the Tech Force initiative, which was launched to attract specialists from the private technology sector to work for the government for a period of two years. One of the channel’s sources reported that the CodeSignal platform will be used to evaluate candidates and assess their technical skills.

However, not all federal agencies will start using AI in the hiring process immediately. The new technology is expected to be introduced gradually and tested before it becomes more widely used.

This development shows how quickly AI is changing the workplace. In the future, artificial intelligence could help governments process thousands of applications faster, but it also raises questions about whether AI can make fair and unbiased decisions when evaluating people.