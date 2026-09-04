Donald Trump's portrait has made its way onto US coin
Donald Trump's portrait has made its way onto a US coin.
The US Treasury issued $1 coins featuring the US president on September 2, making Trump the first living president to appear on US currency in a century.
The coins, minted to mark the 250th anniversary of the US founding this year, are valid currency and can be used for purchases, just like a $1 bill.
Putting Trump's likeness on a coin with monetary value runs counter to federal law, which bars living presidents from appearing on US currency.
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