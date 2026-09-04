Donald Trump's portrait has made its way onto US coin

4 September 2026 20:25 (UTC+04:00)

Donald Trump's portrait has made its way onto a US coin.

The US Treasury issued $1 coins featuring the US president on September 2, making Trump the first living president to appear on US currency in a century.

The coins, minted to mark the 250th anniversary of the US founding this year, are valid currency and can be used for purchases, just like a $1 bill.

Putting Trump's likeness on a coin with monetary value runs counter to federal law, which bars living presidents from appearing on US currency.