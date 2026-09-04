Iran claims use of AI-powered drones in strikes on US bases

4 September 2026 19:53 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iran used unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) equipped with artificial intelligence technology during retaliatory airstrikes against US military bases in the Middle East. This was reported by Mohammad Akraminiya, a representative of the Islamic Republic’s armed forces.

"During the latest operations against the enemy, we used Fateh-class surface-to-surface missiles and Arash-2 drones equipped with artificial intelligence," he said on state television.

According to the Iranian military official, Iran’s armed forces are carrying out retaliatory strikes "in a coordinated and asymmetric manner," allowing them to hit targets more effectively.

Akraminiya added that Tehran does not rule out carrying out preemptive operations if new threats emerge. He also warned Israel that Iran’s response to any new aggression would be "swift and devastating."

Image: Middle East Images/AFP via Getty