Meloni thanks President Aliyev as Italy, Azerbaijan look to expand strategic ties

4 September 2026 20:04 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has hailed her “sincere friendship” with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and signalled that Rome and Baku are preparing to expand cooperation, underscoring the growing political weight of their strategic partnership.

Meloni thanked Aliyev for his congratulatory message after he praised her for becoming the longest-serving prime minister in the history of the Italian Republic. In a post on X, she described the relationship between Italy and Azerbaijan as a “solid collaboration” built on a shared vision and common interests.

“Thank you, dear President Aliyev, for these words and for the sincere friendship that binds our Nations,” Meloni wrote.

She added that she was “very proud” of the work carried out by the two countries to strengthen their strategic partnership and said she was confident that “new important opportunities for collaboration” lay ahead.

The exchange comes as Italy and Azerbaijan continue to broaden ties beyond their longstanding energy relationship. The two countries have identified energy, trade, investment, defence, connectivity and education as areas for deeper cooperation.

During Meloni’s visit to Baku in May, the two sides agreed to strengthen political coordination and discussed expanding energy and industrial cooperation. Italy remains a major destination for Azerbaijani oil and gas, while both governments have sought to develop wider commercial and strategic links.

The relationship has also taken on greater geopolitical significance as Azerbaijan seeks to strengthen its position as a connectivity hub between Europe and Asia, while Italy has positioned itself as a gateway for Azerbaijani trade and energy into European markets.

Meloni’s latest message therefore goes beyond a diplomatic courtesy. Her reference to a “sincere friendship” and to new opportunities for cooperation reflects the increasingly close political relationship between Rome and Baku.

The two governments are expected to continue developing cooperation in areas ranging from energy security and transport to defence, technology and investment, building on what both sides describe as a strategic partnership.