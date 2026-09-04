France ensures its forces in Gulf ready to act if needed
French forces stationed in the Gulf region are prepared to respond swiftly if needed, a French military spokesperson told Al Arabiya on Friday.
The spokesperson stressed that France is closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East and stands ready to deploy additional forces if necessary, adding that French forces are equipped with a protection system capable of responding immediately to detected drone threats, including those posed by Russia.
It was previously reported that US targets in northern Jordan have come under a missile attack.
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