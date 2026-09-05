US approves potential $5.75 billion military sale to Saudi Arabia

5 September 2026 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of military equipment worth approximately $5.75 billion to Saudi Arabia.

Under the proposed deal, Riyadh would receive nearly 10,000 Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) precision-guided munitions, 5,000 BLU-111 and 5,000 BLU-117 aerial bombs, as well as 60 AGT-1500 tank engines.

According to the statement, the bombs and other systems are valued at $5 billion, while the tank engines are estimated to be worth $750 million.

The US administration has already notified Congress of the proposed sale. Congress has 30 days to review the agreement.