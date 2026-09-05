Trump calls inflation fears 'false reality'

5 September 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

United States President Donald Trump stated on Friday that the August nonfarm payrolls report, which came in stronger than expected, should have lifted the stock market but instead weighed on the market as investors remain focused on inflation risks, which he described as part of a "false reality" that good economic performance must be "killed."

"Growth does not cause inflation," the president wrote in a post on Truth Social. "We should be doing GDP of 15% and 20%," Trump added, stressing that America should become "far greater financially than it is right now." Trump also noted that the United States should pay the lowest interest rates in the world because its economic strength "makes everything run" and generates "great economic wealth" for otherwise "failed" countries.