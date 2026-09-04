Qatar ranks among top five for quality of life

4 September 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Qatar has taken fourth place in the world in terms of living standards, according to the 2026 Legatum Prosperity Index. The country also leads the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, highlighting its continued progress in improving the quality of life for both citizens and residents.

Qatar also ranked eighth in the world in the Development Index, which evaluates a combination of factors such as living standards, healthcare, and education. This result reflects the country’s progress in developing modern infrastructure and improving essential public services.

The results are closely connected to Qatar’s national development plans, particularly the Third National Development Strategy, which supports the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030. Social and human development are among the key priorities of the strategy, as the country aims to build a more sustainable and prosperous future.

According to QNA, the 2026 Legatum Prosperity Index results demonstrate the effectiveness of Qatar’s comprehensive development policies and long-term investments in its people and infrastructure.

Interestingly, Qatar’s progress is not based only on economic growth. The country has also been investing heavily in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and technology. This shows that a high standard of living depends not only on wealth, but also on how effectively a country uses its resources to improve everyday life.

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