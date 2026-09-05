OpenAI unveils major cybersecurity program

5 September 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

OpenAI has officially launched an initiative aimed at protecting essential government and public services from AI-assisted cyberattacks. As part of the initiative, the company plans to allocate $1 billion to a new program called Daybreak for Frontline Defenders, which will focus on strengthening cybersecurity and protecting critical services from emerging digital threats.

The Daybreak for America pilot program has also established cooperation with the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC). The goal is to provide training and support to cybersecurity specialists working at the state and local levels.

The initiative comes as AI tools are becoming increasingly powerful and accessible. OpenAI has reported cases in which its models were used in cyber-related activities, highlighting the need for stronger safeguards and better-trained security professionals.

OpenAI officially kicked off the initiative during a meeting with around 300 cybersecurity leaders at the company’s headquarters in California.

The growing use of AI in cybersecurity creates an interesting paradox: the same technology can help defenders detect threats faster while also giving attackers new tools to carry out sophisticated attacks. As a result, governments and technology companies are expected to invest more heavily in AI security in the coming years.

Image: Reuters